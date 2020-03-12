Births - March 12
BIRTHS

Births - March 12

CHI St. Alexius 

Son, Nicole and Jared Reimer, Mandan, 2:58 p.m. March 8.

Daughter, Josh and Kayla Cotton, Stanton, 11:10 a.m. March 9.

 

 

