Births - March 9, 2022
Mar 9, 2022

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Hunter and Rebecca Obrigewitch, Bismarck, 9:44 a.m. March 3.
Son, Matt and Dana Heid, Mandan, 12:39 p.m. March 5.