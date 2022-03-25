Births - March 25, 2022 Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Kaela Tschider, Washburn, 2:29 p.m. March 16.Son, Jreven Dupris, Bismarck, 1:57 p.m. March 18. Son, Marc and Laura Knutson, Bismarck, 12:46 p.m. March 21. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - March 17, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video UFC star Conor McGregor charged by police in Ireland for alleged dangerous driving Iran: The Persian powder paradise drawing in the world’s best skiers AP Iran: The Persian powder paradise drawing in the world’s best skiers Why your voice would sound different on Mars AP Why your voice would sound different on Mars The U.S. will take In 100,000 Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russian invasion AP The U.S. will take In 100,000 Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russian invasion