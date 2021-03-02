 Skip to main content
Births - March 2

CHI St. Alexius

Son, Josh and Jen Ritter, Bismarck, 3:53 p.m. Feb. 23. 

Son, John and Lacie Gregson, Lincoln, 10:29 a.m. Feb. 23. 

Son, Blake and Mandy Seago, Menoken, 11:44 a.m. Feb. 24. 

Daughter, Deanna Armbrust and Karey Monroe, Dickinson, 11:59 p.m. Feb. 25. 

Daughter, Adrian Dwarf and Simone Two Shields, Cannon Ball, 7:59 a.m. Feb. 25. 

Daughter, Justin and Kayla Cofer, New Salem, 4:17 p.m. Feb. 26. 

Daughter, Rollie Seidel and Jade Stenehjem, Bismarck, 1:17 p.m. Feb. 26.  

