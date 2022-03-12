Births - March 12, 2022 Mar 12, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Derek and Sydney Aicher, Lincoln, 7:39 a.m. March 7.Son, Rachel and Greg Kmetz, Bismarck, 7:53 a.m. March 8. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - Feb. 11, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - March 9, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - March 5, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video Turkish capital buried in heavy snow New moon buggy prototype gets thumbs up from space veteran AP New moon buggy prototype gets thumbs up from space veteran New pink ‘Fairy Wrasse’ fish species discovered by Maldivian marine biologist AP New pink ‘Fairy Wrasse’ fish species discovered by Maldivian marine biologist The pandemic turned this New York pianist into a baker of life-like bouquets AP The pandemic turned this New York pianist into a baker of life-like bouquets