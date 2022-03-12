 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births - March 12, 2022

CHI St. Alexius

Son, Derek and Sydney Aicher, Lincoln, 7:39 a.m. March 7.

Son, Rachel and Greg Kmetz, Bismarck, 7:53 a.m. March 8.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

