Births - June 27
BIRTHS

Births - June 27

Sanford Health

Daughter, Daniella and Jeovanni Rivera Garcia, Cuernavaca, Mexico, 5:40 p.m., June 22.

Daughter, Jenna and Brandon Berreth, Pick City, 7:22 p.m., June 23.

Son, Natasha Garcia and Daniel Andre, Bismarck, 3:32 p.m., June 24.

