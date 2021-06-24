Births - June 24

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Yorishia Hoon and Nathan Lang, Bismarck, 8:06 a.m. June 17.
Daughter, Mark and Alicia Lawler, Linton, 1:55 p.m. June 21.
