Births - June 24
Births - June 24

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Yorishia Hoon and Nathan Lang, Bismarck, 8:06 a.m. June 17.

Daughter, Mark and Alicia Lawler, Linton, 1:55 p.m. June 21. 

