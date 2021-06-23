Births - June 23 Jun 23, 2021 13 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Theodore and Laura Hoepfner, Beulah, 12:48 p.m. June 18. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Michigan officials celebrate state reopening The tallest cliff in the Solar System is one steep drop AP The tallest cliff in the Solar System is one steep drop WH turns focus to getting under 30 vaccinated AP WH turns focus to getting under 30 vaccinated Psaki: The fight for voting rights 'is not over' AP Psaki: The fight for voting rights 'is not over' Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nubs of News Births - June 15 Jun 15, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - June 12 Jun 12, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - June 18 Jun 18, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - June 22 Jun 22, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - June 11 Jun 11, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - June 5 Jun 5, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - June 9 Jun 9, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - June 2 Jun 2, 2021 CHI St. Alexius