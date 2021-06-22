 Skip to main content
Births - June 22
Births - June 22

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Dean and Karli Frohling, Bismarck, 1:37 p.m. June 15.

Daughter, BeYounce Little Dog, Mobridge, South Dakota, 4:48 p.m. June 15.

Daughter, Samantha and Joey Schwab, Bismarck, 11:16 p.m. June 15.

Son, Ashlee and Zachary Fettig, Bismarck, 10:09 a.m. June 17.

Daughter, Patrick and Shaunda Brooke, Bismarck, 8:38 p.m. June 18.

Son, Curtis and Lindsey Schestler, Jamestown, 12:32 p.m. June 18.

Son, Eric Sherven and Cierra Compton, Dickinson, 5:20 a.m. June 20.

