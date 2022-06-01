 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births - June 1, 2022

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Peter and Monique Kraemer, Menoken, 9:02 a.m. May 24.

Daughter, Josh and Emily Bakken, Bismarck, 1:48 a.m. May 25.

Daughter, Mitchell and Melissa Rotzien, Bismarck, 2:15 a.m. May 25.

Daughter, Brock and Erica Romine, Bismarck, 12:46 p.m. May 25.

Son, Casey and Kelli Byram, Bismarck, 4:34 p.m. May 27.

