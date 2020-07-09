Births - July 9

CHI St. Alexius
Daughter, Stella and James Inwood, Bismarck, 10:04 p.m., June 29.
Son, Helen Price and Will Spencer, Garrison, 7:47 a.m., June 30.
Daughter, Nick and Olivia Mears, Bismarck, 1:08 p.m., June 30.
Son, Jordan and Samantha Gross, Linton, 5:44 p.m., July 1.
Son, Krista and Weston Deitz, Underwood, 7:29 p.m., July 1.
Daughter, Jean and Kyle Roubideaux, McLaughlin, 4:47 p.m., July 2.
Sanford Health
Son, Melissa and Nicholas Scott, Elgin, 2:15 p.m., July 6.
