Births - July 9
BIRTHS

Births - July 9

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Stella and James Inwood, Bismarck, 10:04 p.m., June 29.

Son, Helen Price and Will Spencer, Garrison, 7:47 a.m., June 30.

Daughter, Nick and Olivia Mears, Bismarck, 1:08 p.m., June 30.

Son, Jordan and Samantha Gross, Linton, 5:44 p.m., July 1.

Son, Krista and Weston Deitz, Underwood, 7:29 p.m., July 1.

Daughter, Jean and Kyle Roubideaux, McLaughlin, 4:47 p.m., July 2.

Sanford Health

Son, Melissa and Nicholas Scott, Elgin, 2:15 p.m., July 6.

