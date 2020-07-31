You have permission to edit this article.
Births - July 31
BIRTHS

Births - July 31

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Jordan Johnson and Jordon Magstadt, Bismarck, 8:28 p.m., July 27.

Son, Allen and Brandi Braun, Bismarck, 2:47 p.m., July 28.

 

 

