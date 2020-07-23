Births - July 23
BIRTHS

Births - July 23

Sanford Health

Son, Sarah and Tom Orluck, Bismarck, 11:45 a.m., July 19.

Son, Kyla Higley and Dawson Larson, Bismarck, 9:32 p.m., July 19.

Son, Ashley and Hollis Stavn, Bismarck, 6:15 p.m., July 19.

