Births - July 22
BIRTHS

Births - July 22

{{featured_button_text}}

CHI St. Alexius

Son, Jason and Alex Albrecht, Washburn, 2:50 p.m., July 16.

Son, Sara and Zachary Seidler, New Leipzig, 9:44 a.m., July 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News