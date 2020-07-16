Births - July 16
CHI St. Alexius

Son, Jonathon and Dana Leonard, Mandan, 9:15 a.m., July 13.

Daughter, Mitch and Liz Hogue, Bismarck, 11:01 a.m., July 13.

Sanford Health

Daughter, Tianne and Owen Johnson, Kintyre, 8:19 a.m., July 12.

