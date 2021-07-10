Births - July 10 Jul 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Luke Torgerson and Andrea Lamontagne, Bismarck, 9:21 a.m. July 7. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups Crews fight growing wildfires in Northern California AP Crews fight growing wildfires in Northern California 14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site AP 14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site Memorial wall captures heartache in Surfside AP Memorial wall captures heartache in Surfside Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nubs of News Births - July 8 Jul 8, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - July 3 Jul 3, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - June 29 Jun 29, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - July 9 Jul 9, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - June 24 Jun 24, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - June 25 Jun 25, 2021 CHI St. Alexius