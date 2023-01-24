 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births - Jan. 24, 2023

  • 0

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Justin and Brittany Grant, Bismarck, 7:49 a.m. Jan. 16.

Son, Kenneth and Angela Krueger, Parshall, 12:01 p.m. Jan. 17. 

Son, Diane Nelson and David Witham, Bismarck, 5:37 p.m. Jan. 18. 

Son, Kellen and Deanne Leier, Bismarck, 4:28 p.m. Jan. 19. 

Daughter, Nathan and Suzanne Nagel, Mandan, 8:38 p.m. Jan. 19. 

Daughter, Quentin and Danielle Bergstad, Center, 11:32 p.m. Jan. 19. 

Son, Leslie Hellebush Hertz and Benjamin Hertz, Mandan, 1:58 p.m. Jan. 20. 

Daughter, David and JamieLee Kramer, Bismarck, 8:29 a.m. Jan. 20. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru shuts down Machu Picchu amid widespread protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News