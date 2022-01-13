Births - Jan. 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Brennen and Samantha Laber, Napoleon, 8:35 p.m. Jan. 9. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - Jan. 7, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - Dec. 18 CHI St. Alexius Births - Jan. 6, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - Dec. 22 CHI St. Alexius Births - Dec. 29 CHI St. Alexius Births - Jan. 11, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years NATO offers Russia more talks amid ‘real risk’ of Ukraine war AP NATO offers Russia more talks amid ‘real risk’ of Ukraine war Prince Andrew must face sexual abuse lawsuit, judge rules AP Prince Andrew must face sexual abuse lawsuit, judge rules