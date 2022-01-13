 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births - Jan. 13, 2022

  • 0

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Brennen and Samantha Laber, Napoleon, 8:35 p.m. Jan. 9.

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News