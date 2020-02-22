Births - Feb. 22
Births - Feb. 22

CHI St. Alexius Health 

Son, Luckee Enget and James Berg, Mandan, 9:31 a.m. Feb. 17.

Daughter, Christina Koelzer, Garrison, 4:18 a.m. Feb. 17.

Son, Caleb and Alissa Wiest, Herreid, S.D., 2:14 p.m. Feb. 17.

Son, Shaun and Jessica Pendo, Mandan, 3:40 p.m. Feb. 17.

Daughter, Kristen and Reinhardt, Napoleon, 12:48 p.m. Feb. 18.

Son, Chance Harrison and Chasity Peneaux, McLaughlin, S.D., 11 a.m. Feb. 18.

Son, Paula and Derick Johnson, Washburn, 8:12 a.m. Feb. 19.

Sanford Health 

Daughter, Nicole Gipp and Carlos Sanchez, Bismarck, 10:48 a.m. Feb. 18.

Son, Katie Parker-Riccio and Matthew Riccio, Bismarck, 5:09 a.m. Feb. 19.

