Births - Feb. 25
BIRTHS

Births - Feb. 25

CHI St. Alexius 

Son, Lacey and Travis Wojahn, Golva, 7:37 a.m. Feb. 18.

Daughter, Cynthia and Jeremiah Allison, Lincoln, 9:29 a.m. Feb. 18.

Daughter, Sammy Reisenauer and Alexandro Adorno, Carson, 2:28 p.m. Feb. 19.

Son, Jake and Bethanie Axtman, Bismarck, 3:23 p.m. Feb. 19.

Daughter, Dustin and Jen Mischel, Beulah, 7:42 a.m. Feb. 20.

Son, Seth and Shannon Goebel, Bismarck, 5:01 a.m. Feb. 21.

Daughter, Robert and Shanae Diaz Negron, Bismarck, 7:52 a.m. Feb. 21.

Sanford Health 

Son, Sara and Matt Bohrer, Bismarck, 3:29 p.m. Feb. 19.

Daughter, Jamee and Anthony Folk, Hazen, 9:27 p.m. Feb. 19.

Daughter, Julie and Levi Jacobson, Bismarck, 8:53 a.m. Feb. 20.

 

