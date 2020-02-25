Births - Feb. 25

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Lacey and Travis Wojahn, Golva, 7:37 a.m. Feb. 18.
Daughter, Cynthia and Jeremiah Allison, Lincoln, 9:29 a.m. Feb. 18.
Daughter, Sammy Reisenauer and Alexandro Adorno, Carson, 2:28 p.m. Feb. 19.
Son, Jake and Bethanie Axtman, Bismarck, 3:23 p.m. Feb. 19.
Daughter, Dustin and Jen Mischel, Beulah, 7:42 a.m. Feb. 20.
You have free articles remaining.
Son, Seth and Shannon Goebel, Bismarck, 5:01 a.m. Feb. 21.
Daughter, Robert and Shanae Diaz Negron, Bismarck, 7:52 a.m. Feb. 21.
Sanford Health
Son, Sara and Matt Bohrer, Bismarck, 3:29 p.m. Feb. 19.
Daughter, Jamee and Anthony Folk, Hazen, 9:27 p.m. Feb. 19.
Daughter, Julie and Levi Jacobson, Bismarck, 8:53 a.m. Feb. 20.