Births - Feb. 4, 2022
CHI St. Alexius
Twin daughter and son, Travis and Shasta Brown, Bismarck, 11:14 and 11:15 p.m. Jan. 25.
Daughter, Tim and Jessica Mattson, Bismarck, 1:26 p.m. Feb. 1.