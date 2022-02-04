 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births - Feb. 4, 2022

CHI St. Alexius

Twin daughter and son, Travis and Shasta Brown, Bismarck, 11:14 and 11:15 p.m. Jan. 25.

Daughter, Tim and Jessica Mattson, Bismarck, 1:26 p.m. Feb. 1.

 

