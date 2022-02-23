Births - Feb. 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Benjamin and Megan Vetter, Bismarck, 8:15 a.m. Feb. 15.Son, Chase and Katelynn Schlafmann, Bismarck, 9:57 p.m. Feb. 19. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - Feb. 19, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - Feb. 18, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - Feb. 9, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - Jan. 25, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video Ukrainians vow to fight for their country Come on a journey to discover these coffins dangling from cliffs in the Philippines AP Come on a journey to discover these coffins dangling from cliffs in the Philippines Blinken cancels meeting with Russia's Lavrov AP Blinken cancels meeting with Russia's Lavrov Watch now: 2-22-2022 wedding Watch now: 2-22-2022 wedding