 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births - Feb. 23, 2022

  • 0

CHI St. Alexius

Son, Benjamin and Megan Vetter, Bismarck, 8:15 a.m. Feb. 15.

Son, Chase and Katelynn Schlafmann, Bismarck, 9:57 p.m. Feb. 19.

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News