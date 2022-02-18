Births - Feb. 18, 2022 Feb 18, 2022 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Sam and Kylie Schaaf, Hebron, 12:49 p.m. Feb. 9.Daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Knoblich, Bismarck, 10:10 a.m. Feb. 14. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - Jan. 21, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - Feb. 9, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - Feb. 11, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19 Michigan mom says Spongebob told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter AP Michigan mom says Spongebob told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter Empathy may be the key to overcoming the political divide in America AP Empathy may be the key to overcoming the political divide in America Hillary Clinton: US 'dangerously divided' AP Hillary Clinton: US 'dangerously divided'