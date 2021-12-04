 Skip to main content
Births - Dec. 4

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Vanessa and Phil Harr, Mandan, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 29. 

Daughter, Blayne and Sara Hertz, Bismarck, 12:03 p.m. Nov. 29.

