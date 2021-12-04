Births - Dec. 4 Dec 4, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Vanessa and Phil Harr, Mandan, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 29. Daughter, Blayne and Sara Hertz, Bismarck, 12:03 p.m. Nov. 29. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - Nov. 30 CHI St. Alexius Births - Nov. 6 CHI St. Alexius Births - Nov. 23 CHI St. Alexius Births - Nov. 5 CHI St. Alexius Births - Nov. 10 CHI St. Alexius Births - Nov. 11 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud Watch Now: Who should get a booster shot? AP Watch Now: Who should get a booster shot? Watch Now: Fast food restaurants and the labor shortage AP Watch Now: Fast food restaurants and the labor shortage Genomic surveillance tracks COVID-19 variants in US AP Genomic surveillance tracks COVID-19 variants in US