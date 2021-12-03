Births - Dec. 3 Dec 3, 2021 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Allan and Kylie Doppler, Lincoln, 9:44 p.m. Nov. 29.Son, David and Katrina Kuntz, Mandan, 2:37 a.m. Nov. 30. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - Nov. 30 CHI St. Alexius Births - Nov. 23 CHI St. Alexius Births - Nov. 6 CHI St. Alexius Births - Nov. 10 CHI St. Alexius Births - Nov. 5 CHI St. Alexius Births - Nov. 4 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video President Biden Lays Out New COVID Roadmap MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years AP MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter AP Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter Bald eagles put on annual show at Conowingo Dam AP Bald eagles put on annual show at Conowingo Dam