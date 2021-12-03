 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births - Dec. 3

  • 0

CHI St. Alexius

Daughter, Allan and Kylie Doppler, Lincoln, 9:44 p.m. Nov. 29.

Son, David and Katrina Kuntz, Mandan, 2:37 a.m. Nov. 30. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Lays Out New COVID Roadmap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News