Births - Dec. 28

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Aaron Nieuwsma and Taylor Armstrong, Hague, 10:26 a.m. Dec. 22.
Son, Vincent and Keely Olson, Bismarck, 8:42 a.m. Dec. 23.
Daughter, Forrest and Jenny Hirsch, Garrison, 1:03 a.m. Dec. 25.
