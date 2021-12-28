 Skip to main content
Births - Dec. 28

CHI St. Alexius

Son, Aaron Nieuwsma and Taylor Armstrong, Hague, 10:26 a.m. Dec. 22. 

Son, Vincent and Keely Olson, Bismarck, 8:42 a.m. Dec. 23. 

Daughter, Forrest and Jenny Hirsch, Garrison, 1:03 a.m. Dec. 25. 

 

