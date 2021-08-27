Births - Aug. 27 Aug 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Dannon Drosdal and Christine Miller, New Town, 7:16 a.m. Aug. 23. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: North Dakota Redistricting Committee US general details casualties in Afghanistan AP US general details casualties in Afghanistan Murder hornet nest found in Washington state AP Murder hornet nest found in Washington state Amphibious tour bus splashes onto the scene in Paris AP Amphibious tour bus splashes onto the scene in Paris Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nubs of News Births - Aug. 20 Aug 20, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 25 Aug 25, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 19 Aug 19, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 26 Aug 25, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 11 Aug 11, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 17 Aug 17, 2021 CHI St. Alexius