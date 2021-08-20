Births - Aug. 20 Aug 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Seve and Keely Schmalz, Bismarck, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 16. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders Afghans waving their national flag defying Taliban takeover AP Afghans waving their national flag defying Taliban takeover US struggling to speed Kabul airlift amid hurdles AP US struggling to speed Kabul airlift amid hurdles Miami PD hold swearing-in ceremony for 5-year-old battling cancer AP Miami PD hold swearing-in ceremony for 5-year-old battling cancer Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nubs of News Births - Aug. 12 Aug 12, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 17 Aug 17, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 19 Aug 19, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 11 Aug 11, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 7 Aug 7, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 6 Aug 6, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - July 30 Jul 29, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - July 29 Jul 29, 2021 CHI St. Alexius