Births - Aug. 12 Aug 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Devin and Monica Miller, Mandan, 2:08 p.m. Aug. 3. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift Oregon mandates masks indoors amid coronavirus surge AP Oregon mandates masks indoors amid coronavirus surge Biden seeks ways to tackle rising gas prices AP Biden seeks ways to tackle rising gas prices Colo. highway shut by mudslide to reopen Saturday AP Colo. highway shut by mudslide to reopen Saturday Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nubs of News Births - Aug. 7 Aug 7, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 6 Aug 6, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 3 Jul 29, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - Aug. 11 Aug 11, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - July 29 Jul 29, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - July 30 Jul 29, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - July 28 Jul 28, 2021 CHI St. Alexius