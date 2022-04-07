Births - April 7, 2022 Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Anna Smart, Bismarck, 6:38 p.m. April 1. Daughter, Kylee and Austin Eichman, Bismarck, 8:37 a.m. April 2. Son, Mr. and Mrs. Steele, Garrison, 4:04 p.m. April 3. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kylee Alexius Steele Austin Eichman Garrison Birth Daughter Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - March 25, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - March 30, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - April 2, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - March 17, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video The ‘rasps’ from these lobsters can be heard from nearly two miles away Ukraine war: Demining work continues in Chuhuiv AP Ukraine war: Demining work continues in Chuhuiv Report: 99% of the world's population are now breathing unhealthy air AP Report: 99% of the world's population are now breathing unhealthy air Cambodia anti-trafficking laws continue to target surrogate mothers AP Cambodia anti-trafficking laws continue to target surrogate mothers