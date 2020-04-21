Births - April 21
BIRTHS

Births - April 21

CHI St. Alexius

Son, Derek Faller and Tanya Petz, Bismarck, 1:32 p.m. April 14.

Daughter, Kurtis and Kristen Countess, Tappen, 7:50 a.m. April 15.

Son, Ryan and Mandi Talbacka, Bismarck, 9:12 a.m. April 16. 

Daughter, Jonny and Mina Buchholz, Mandan, 7:55 a.m. April 17.

Daughter, Kyle and Kelli Kuether, Bismarck, 12:06 p.m. April 17.

Sanford Health 

Son, Kelly Haman, Bismarck, 1:33 p.m. April 17.

Son, Kathern and Duane Seelye, Mandan, 8:41 p.m. April 17.

Daughter, Karyssa Nelson and Dominic Tudor, Bismarck, 7:58 p.m. April 18.

 

 

