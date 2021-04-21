Births - April 21 Apr 21, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Mr. and Mrs. Eagle Horse, Mandan, 1:39 p.m. April 17. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video 'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden Will Chauvin Trial Change Policing in America? AP Will Chauvin Trial Change Policing in America? CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show AP CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show Jury Finds Ex-Police Officer Derek Chauvin Guilty on All Charges AP Jury Finds Ex-Police Officer Derek Chauvin Guilty on All Charges Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nubs of News Births - April 16 Apr 16, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - April 13 Apr 13, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - April 15 Apr 15, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - April 14 Apr 14, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - April 9 Apr 9, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - April 20 Apr 20, 2021 CHI St. Alexius Nubs of News Births - April 2 Apr 2, 2021 CHI St. Alexius