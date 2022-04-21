Births - April 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Andy and Jessica Deichert, Flasher, 12:06 p.m. April 17. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kylee Alexius Steele Austin Eichman Garrison Birth Daughter Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - April 15, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - April 13, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat Russian missiles pound Ukraine’s Donbas region amid escalating attacks AP Russian missiles pound Ukraine’s Donbas region amid escalating attacks FLEEING THE FLAMES OF DANGEROUS, FAST-MOVING WILDFIRES (930pET) AP FLEEING THE FLAMES OF DANGEROUS, FAST-MOVING WILDFIRES (930pET) Elon Musk says living on Mars will be 'dangerous' and 'cramped' and you might die there AP Elon Musk says living on Mars will be 'dangerous' and 'cramped' and you might die there