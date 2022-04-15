Births - April 15, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Ashley and Matt Bahm, New Salem, 7:47 a.m. April 6. Son, Brett and Christina Gross, Napoleon, 1 p.m. April 7. Daughter, Travis and Lacey Wojahn, Golva, 4:04 a.m. April 10. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kylee Alexius Steele Austin Eichman Garrison Birth Daughter Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - April 12, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - April 13, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - April 7, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video Ukraine retakes Chernobyl: Officials still unable to restore radiation monitoring Study: Consumer habits of rich nations driving extinction of species worldwide AP Study: Consumer habits of rich nations driving extinction of species worldwide Support wavers for Chile constitutional reform as deadline nears AP Support wavers for Chile constitutional reform as deadline nears Undocumented, Brazil's 'invisible' citizens fight for their rights AP Undocumented, Brazil's 'invisible' citizens fight for their rights