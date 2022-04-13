Births - April 13, 2022 Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Mason and Haleigh Ryckman, Mandan, 4:35 p.m. April 9. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kylee Alexius Steele Austin Eichman Garrison Birth Daughter Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - April 12, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - April 7, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - March 25, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - April 2, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video UK says 'all options are on the table' if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine An ancient earthquake in Chile sent humans running for 1,000 years AP An ancient earthquake in Chile sent humans running for 1,000 years As eastern Ukraine cities turn into ghost towns, some residents stay on AP As eastern Ukraine cities turn into ghost towns, some residents stay on North Korean youth dance to celebrate 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Un in power AP North Korean youth dance to celebrate 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Un in power