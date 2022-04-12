Births - April 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHI St. AlexiusDaughter, Chris and Elise Kraft, Bismarck, 1:23 p.m. April 4. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Kylee Alexius Steele Austin Eichman Garrison Birth Daughter Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births - April 7, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - April 2, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Births - March 25, 2022 CHI St. Alexius Watch Now: Related Video Couples get a dousing at UK Wife Carrying Championship Hundreds rally in Hiroshima against Russia`s invasion of Ukraine AP Hundreds rally in Hiroshima against Russia`s invasion of Ukraine This amazing video shows how a humpback whale nurses her calf AP This amazing video shows how a humpback whale nurses her calf Queen Elizabeth talks about her experience with coronavirus AP Queen Elizabeth talks about her experience with coronavirus