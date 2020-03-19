North Dakota officials brief businesses on how to respond to coronavirus

Hundreds of people from North Dakota's business community dialed in for a Thursday call on handling the coronavirus pandemic, listening to information provided by the Greater North Dakota Chamber, Gov. Doug Burgum and other state officials.

“While we have a health crisis going on that we haven’t faced before, that health crisis is also creating an economic crisis,” Burgum said. “There’s a third battle that we’re facing ... and that’s the battle of information. As much information as there is about this, there is enormous amounts of misinformation that’s available online.”

Disaster loans

The state Department of Commerce is encouraging businesses experiencing or expecting financial problems to apply for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA is making $7 billion available to assist small businesses and private nonprofits affected by the pandemic. The federal agency will provide up to $2 million in low-interest loans.

“These ones can be used to pay debt, make payroll, pay accounts payable and other bills that would have been paid had the disaster not occurred,” said Al Haut, director of the SBA district office in North Dakota. “These loans are not intended for expansion or to cover profits.”