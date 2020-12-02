North Dakota could get COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December

The committee is working on who gets the vaccine after health care workers and long-term care residents. It is focusing on critical workers such as law enforcement, teachers and child care providers. People 65 and older and those at high risk for complications could follow after. These phases are not yet final.

Pfizer and Moderna have each submitted their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorization. Both vaccines showed about 95% efficacy at preventing the virus. The Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 10 and the Moderna vaccine a week later.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet 24 to 48 hours after FDA approval to discuss which groups should be prioritized to receive the vaccine. The vaccines would be shipped out soon after.

Dr. Paul Carson, an infectious disease specialist, said the vaccine is available so soon because the pharmaceutical companies manufactured them as they were being developed, which is not typical. He also said that even though the vaccine development process was sped up, the vaccines were thoroughly vetted. The FDA has a rigorous process to approve vaccines.

"The FDA must determine that the known or potential benefits of the product outweigh any know or potential risks," he said.