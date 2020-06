Norma (Anderson) Baranick, 87, Minot and originally from Regan, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 in her home. Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10 at St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, Minot. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. at the ND Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan. Public Visitation: Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.