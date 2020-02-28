2nd Bismarck police K-9 and handler eliminated from 'America's Top Dog'

A commentator made similar remarks about North Dakota when Salander and Bala competed in the episode that aired last week. Faced with swimming through the pool, the Belgian malinois hesitated, at one point attempting to go around it. She eventually clocked the run at four minutes and two seconds.

"Being from North Dakota, Bala doesn't have much water training, so she's not that comfortable diving in," a commentator said.

Benke and Mesa were knocked out of the race after a civilian "underdog" team from Phelan, Calif., earned the fastest time in the competition for a nonpolice team, and a team from Morris County, N.J., broke the all-time record for "America's Top Dog" -- one minute 32 seconds.

"Being able to compete against other K-9s, other handlers, has been a fun journey," Benke said to a host after he and his dog were eliminated.

Benke and Mesa have been partners for two years. Mesa was named a "Top Rookie Dog" in the 2018 United States Police Canine Association Narcotics Detection Trial -- an event in which police K-9 are tested in sniffing out drugs and narcotics.

The episode also revealed Benke gives instructions in Dutch to his K-9 partner, who came from Europe.

"Besides my wife, Mesa is my best friend," Benke said. "She's at work with me, she goes everywhere with me."

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.