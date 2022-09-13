 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Participation doubles in North Dakota's electronic land posting

Trespass Hunting Private Property Sign

A sign warning hunters to stay off private land is posted alongside a metal sculpture off N.D. Highway 14 in rural Burleigh County.

 AMY R. SISK, TRIBUNE

Participation more than doubled in the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's second period of electronic land posting.

Department Business Operations Manager Brian Hosek on Tuesday updated the Legislature's interim Natural Resources Committee on the participation, which grew from 2,042 people posting to 4,572 in the second year.

The 2021 Legislature passed a law for electronic posting that also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only. 

Posted acres increased from 3.7 million to 7.3 million. Posted parcels increased from 29,000 to 59,000. 

100521-nws-posting.jpg

Brian Hosek is administrative operations manager for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.
"I hope it to improve every year, as far as people being familiar with it," Hosek said. 

Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, said renewing his electronically posted land took two minutes, as opposed to three days of posting physical signage. He championed electronic posting in the Legislature as a bridge between landowners and hunters over the issue of access to private land.

About 56% of electronic posters provided contact information. 

Hosek noted a 15% lapse in enrollment, or first-year participants who did not post again in the second year. 

The stats represent the first full year of enrollment in electronic posting. Enrollment was open from Feb. 1 to July 1. Those lands are posted until July 31, 2023. 

The next enrollment period begins Feb. 1, 2023. 

Game and Fish has been waiting on a solution for validating nonresident landowners' driver's license for posting land, according to Hosek. Some nonresidents have expressed interest in paying a nominal fee to post electronically, he said. 

Committee members also expressed interest in pursuing administrative rules for electronic posting, such as signup dates and other general guidance. 

The public is able to see the electronically posted land through print and digital maps, at bit.ly/3QGsMms.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

CDC warns about polio-like virus spreading among children

