North Dakota sues again over federal oil leasing; lawsuit claims state is losing millions in revenue

North Dakota has filed a second lawsuit against the federal government over the Biden administration's halting of oil and gas lease sales on federal lands.

The suit filed Jan. 5 in U.S. District Court in Bismarck states that the Interior Department has “unlawfully canceled all but one of the eight quarterly federal oil and gas lease sales” in North Dakota in the past two years that were required under the federal Mineral Leasing Act.

The Attorney General's Office argues that this is “causing irreparable harm to North Dakota” because the state is losing hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties. North Dakota is asking a federal judge to compel Interior to hold previously canceled sales and prohibit the federal government from halting future sales.

Interior officials declined comment to the Tribune on the lawsuit. The government had not filed a formal response in federal court as of midday Thursday.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order shortly after taking office in January 2021 to pause the federal leasing program as part of efforts to address climate change. He announced a review of the program "to restore balance on America's public land and waters to benefit current and future generations."

An affidavit filed by state Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms maintains that the failure to conduct lease sales will result in delaying the development of more than 53,000 federal, state and private mineral acres.

“The 292 wells that are prevented from being drilled represent 584 full-time long-term upstream industry jobs based upon the most recent study of the economic impacts of North Dakota's oil and gas industry and confirmed by the job losses that occurred during the COVID pandemic. This excludes the short-term jobs for drilling and completion of the wells,” Helms stated.

The lawsuit claims the "unlawful interference with North Dakota’s sovereign rights" could cost the state about $1 billion in revenue over the next decade.

Those dollars help support education, water projects, health and human services, as well as counties, cities and statewide infrastructure, Special Assistant Attorney General Paul Seby said in the complaint.

North Dakota first sued over the matter in July 2021, and that case is on hold. The judge in that lawsuit ruled last October that the state could not challenge quarterly lease sale cancellations that occurred after the filing of the lawsuit, leading to the new suit.

Conservation groups including the Dakota Resource Council and the Sierra Club have intervened in the first case. They seek to protect public lands from oil development.

The federal moratorium on oil and gas leasing also is the subject of a multistate lawsuit filed in Louisiana. A judge in that case last fall issued a permanent injunction against the Biden administration. But the blocking of Biden's order applies only in the 13 states that sued, and North Dakota was not among them. The state didn't join in large part because the Louisiana suit was primarily related to offshore leasing, state officials said.