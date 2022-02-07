 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cramer staff to hold availability in McClusky, Washburn

Cramer

Cramer

Staff of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., will hold mobile office hours later this month in McClusky and Washburn.

Staff will be available from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the McLean County Courthouse in Washburn, and from 1-2 p.m. the same day at the Sheridan County Courthouse in McClusky. 

“Since it’s not always possible for people to travel to my in-state offices, these mobile office opportunities help bring the services we offer closer to the constituents who need them," Cramer said in a statement.

Area residents can stop by for help with veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare difficulties, immigration issues, military records or medals, or assistance with federal agencies.

Contact Nicole Pelzer, Cramer's constituent services representative, at Nicole_Pelzer@cramer.senate.gov for more information. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

