Morton County Commission approves 2023 preliminary budget

The Morton County Commission has voted to move forward with a preliminary 2023 budget that includes a property tax increase.

The total preliminary budget is about $32.2 million, with a general fund budget -- funded partly by property taxes -- of about $13.2 million. The 2022 budget is about $28.3 million, with $12 million in the general fund budget.

The county can still make changes before it approves the final budget, but commissioners can't raise the proposed tax levy. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Sept. 27 before the commission decides on final approval.

The owner of a $400,000 property in the county would see about $45 in county tax increases under the proposed budget, according to Auditor Dawn Rhone. County taxes are only a portion of a person's total property tax bill. The city, school board and park board also are taxing entities.

Rhone during Tuesday's commission meeting said the proposed $1.1 million increase to the general fund budget is allocated for the State's Attorney's Office, the Sheriff's Office and the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Rhone told the Tribune that the Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office have proposed salary increases of $140,000 and $232,000 respectively. She said $776,000 would be for the county's share of the detention center.