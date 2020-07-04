Mandan's altered July 4 events smaller, but still provide entertainment

The cruise participants had to follow regular traffic laws, including stopping at red lights and allowing pedestrians to cross. There was no walking alongside the vehicles or candy-throwing.

Eleven-year-old Peyton Holje and 7-year-old Olivia Ziniel were excited to see the cars go down Main. While the lack of candy was disappointing, they both agreed that it was better than having no parade at all.

“It was kind of sad when they canceled the parade,” Holje said. “But it’s still cool that we get to see some of the old cars.”

The Mandan Market also saw smaller crowds this weekend. The event was scaled down from previous years with only 20 business vendors, 10 food vendors and no live music.

While the event saw less participation, vendors said that the people that did come out were eating, buying and enjoying the weather.

Jena Andrews from Fort Lupton, Colo., owns J&J Welding & Plasma and sold metal artwork at the market. She said she is thankful for the opportunity to sell her merchandise since the pandemic has limited their sales.