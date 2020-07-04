Mandan's altered July 4 events smaller, but still provide entertainment

Mandan’s modified Fourth of July celebrations drew smaller crowds, but still gave people a way to celebrate the holiday weekend.
While the Art in the Park festival and annual Independence Day Parade were canceled, the Mandan Market and Independence Day Cruise took their place in providing holiday entertainment.
Cruise organizer George Kuntz has been a part of the annual parade with Ace Towing for 25 years. He said he wanted to keep the parade tradition alive and was happy with the turnout.
“We wanted to give people something to do on the Fourth,” he said. “We need something to get back to normal.”
While there was no official count, Kuntz said there were around 100 vehicles participating in the cruise.
Local resident Mark Engwicht drove his 1967 Firebird convertible in the cruise. Engwicht is a part of the Pioneer Auto Club, which has organized its own Quarantine Cruise Night in April.
“It's changing our plans but we adapt,” Engwicht said. “We’re still enjoying summer.”
The crowd waiting on Main Street was significantly smaller than previous years. However, the handful of people gathered by Dykshoorn Park waved and cheered as the vintage cars and trucks drove by.
The cruise participants had to follow regular traffic laws, including stopping at red lights and allowing pedestrians to cross. There was no walking alongside the vehicles or candy-throwing.
Eleven-year-old Peyton Holje and 7-year-old Olivia Ziniel were excited to see the cars go down Main. While the lack of candy was disappointing, they both agreed that it was better than having no parade at all.
“It was kind of sad when they canceled the parade,” Holje said. “But it’s still cool that we get to see some of the old cars.”
The Mandan Market also saw smaller crowds this weekend. The event was scaled down from previous years with only 20 business vendors, 10 food vendors and no live music.
While the event saw less participation, vendors said that the people that did come out were eating, buying and enjoying the weather.
Jena Andrews from Fort Lupton, Colo., owns J&J Welding & Plasma and sold metal artwork at the market. She said she is thankful for the opportunity to sell her merchandise since the pandemic has limited their sales.
“I’m glad they did something for us,” Andrews said. “This is what we do for a living, it’s our income. They've canceled nine shows so far since March and it hurts.”
This will be the third year Andrews has been a vendor in Dykshoorn Park. She said that despite new regulations, the event has been just like any other year.
As a vendor, Andrews follows current COVID-19 guidelines and sanitizes down her area. She noticed that only few were wearing masks and that people were not strictly following social distancing guidelines. She said that on Friday, only one person used the hand sanitizer she has provided.
“We’ve had to follow those regulations, but we can't control people,” she said.
LaVonne Enfield has been a vendor at the Art in the Park for 26 years. Her business, Easy Times, sells windsocks, garden banners, and since April, handmade masks.
Like other vendors, she relies on art shows for an income and was eager to take part in the Mandan Market.
“It has been hard,” Enfield said. “I've been doing the face masks and selling some stuff online, but it's nothing like doing a show. We’ve missed meeting with the public.”
