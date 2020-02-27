Mandan resident announces run for Morton County Commission

Mandan resident Raymond Morrell has announced a bid for Morton County Commission.

“Our current Morton County Commission have been good stewards for the residents. I seek the opportunity to serve the County and continue these efforts making Morton County a great place to live, work, farm, ranch, do business, raise a family, and enjoy,” Morrell said in a statement.

Morrell, a Marine Corps veteran, served as vice chairman of the Morton County Park Board from 2009 to 2014. He also worked as a hazard mitigation officer for the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, a position that involves working with city, county and tribal governments, according to the campaign.

Morrell served on the board of directors for the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, an organization he helped start before also becoming its executive director. He also helped establish local Marine Corps League detachments across the state, including Dakota Leathernecks 1419, of which he is a charter Commandant.

Others roles Morrell has served includes as a lobbyist for the North Dakota Veterans Legislative Council and as vice president of the newly formed Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

Morrell will need to gather at least 224 signatures by April 6.