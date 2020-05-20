Mandan City Commission seeks bids to expand library, improve downtown parks

Mandan city commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to seek bids to expand the Morton Mandan Public Library and improve two downtown parks adjacent to it.
The planned project emerged after Energy Transfer, the developer of the Dakota Access Pipeline, donated $3 million to expand the library and fund improvements in neighboring Dykshoorn Park and Heritage Park.
Civil engineering company Bartlett & West presented final designs for the library expansion project in Tuesday's meeting, while engineering consulting firm Stantec presented designs for Dykshoorn Park and Heritage Park.
"We expect some fairly intense looks by the contracting community," Bartlett & West Senior Project Manager Joe Larrivee said in Tuesday's meeting. "This is a pretty sizable project so far and in this construction season, there haven't been a lot of large jobs."
Bartlett & West estimates that the library expansion project will cost $3.25 million.
Stantec projects that the Dykshoorn Park improvements will cost about $1 million and estimates the Heritage Park improvements will cost about half a million dollars.
The city will pay for the project using the $3 million from Energy Transfer along with city hospitality funds, Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling said at the meeting.
The city will also seek additional donations, Helbling said.
"The donations might be a little tough in this environment, a lot tougher than we thought originally, but I feel very confident that we can get some," he said.
The planned library expansion includes a meeting room, additional work areas for librarians and a garage for the Morton Mandan Public Library's bookmobile, which brings library materials, such as books, magazines and DVDs, to rural Morton County cities.
The downtown park improvements "may include features to draw community members beyond the days of events and summer evening concerts," according to the library website.
For instance, Stantec plans to propose adding fire pits to Dykshoorn Park that "can be welcoming on those chilly summer evenings and can certainly be utilized throughout the winter months," Project Manager Wendy Van Duyne said at the meeting.
The city has held seven steering committee meetings since October 2019, along with a stakeholder meeting and a "community open house," according to a presentation from consultants in February.
Stantec included advice Helbling gave during a steering committee to include additional seating at the park along Main Street to accommodate people gathering on the street's sidewalk during events.
Stantec will also ask the steering committee to make a decision on what play structures will be available at Dykshoorn Park once the project is completed.
Mandan plans to start construction in the "late summer," according to the city's website.
"The concept would really revitalize Mandan and create a unique environment for the city that's wonderful," Commissioner Michael Braun said.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
