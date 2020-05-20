Mandan City Commission seeks bids to expand library, improve downtown parks

The city will also seek additional donations, Helbling said.

"The donations might be a little tough in this environment, a lot tougher than we thought originally, but I feel very confident that we can get some," he said.

The planned library expansion includes a meeting room, additional work areas for librarians and a garage for the Morton Mandan Public Library's bookmobile, which brings library materials, such as books, magazines and DVDs, to rural Morton County cities.

The downtown park improvements "may include features to draw community members beyond the days of events and summer evening concerts," according to the library website.

For instance, Stantec plans to propose adding fire pits to Dykshoorn Park that "can be welcoming on those chilly summer evenings and can certainly be utilized throughout the winter months," Project Manager Wendy Van Duyne said at the meeting.

The city has held seven steering committee meetings since October 2019, along with a stakeholder meeting and a "community open house," according to a presentation from consultants in February.