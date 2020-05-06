Mandan City Commission rejects bid to replace traffic lights and repair pavement downtown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mandan city commissioners have voted unanimously to reject the bid for a project that includes replacing traffic lights, repairing concrete pavement and adding curb extensions along Main Street.

City staff recommended the elected officials reject the bid from Diamond Surfaces Inc., a contractor based in Rogers, Minn. The bid the city received from the company was a little more than $4.2 million -- about 25% higher than the project estimate by KLJ Consulting, the engineering consulting firm the city hired.

"I do know that we will get some flack from some of the downtown businesses who were very excited for this project to go forward, but I think with the financial conditions and the economy where it's at right now, this is probably the wise move, " Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling said before voting against the bid Tuesday.

The city plans to use two grants from the North Dakota Department of Transportation to fund part of the project, mostly for curbside extensions and concrete pavement repair, Project Engineer Andrew Larson said. The bid would have increased the city's estimated share of the project from $323,000 to $1.5 million.