Zenker to run for 2nd Bismarck City Commission term

Bismarck City Commissioner Greg Zenker will seek reelection in June, he announced Tuesday.

Zenker was elected to the board in 2018. He said his goal is to work with local state legislators to get grant money from the state for water treatment facilities to lower water rates. He also pledged to be a "fiscal watchdog" on the commission.

“The last two years have seen historic mill rate increases," he said. "I will continue to try to find ways to control the budget, so residents are not hit with continued tax increases."

Zenker voted against the 2021 and 2022 city budgets, both of which saw significant property tax increases for residents.

He is a Bismarck native and works for North Plains Plumbing and Heating. He and his wife, Stephanie, have four children. Zenker is involved with the Bismarck-Mandan Homebuilders Association, St. Mary's Catholic Church and Light of Christ Catholic Schools, and he was a director for the North Dakota Association of Builders board.

Zenker is the first incumbent on the City Commission to formally announce a reelection campaign. Commissioner Nancy Guy and Mayor Steve Bakken's seats are on the ballot this year as well. Bismarck accountant Mike Schmitz has announced a bid for mayor. No challengers for commissioner seats have yet emerged. The election is June 14.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

