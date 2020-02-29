Zeis runs in US Marathon Olympic Trials

Lexi Zeis of Bismarck placed 122nd out of 388 runners at the US Marathon Trials in Atlanta on Saturday.

Zeis ran a time of 2 hours, 45 minutes and four seconds. The 11-time All-American at the University of Mary was running in her first marathon. Zeis qualified for the marathon with a second-place finish at the Grandam’s Half Marathon last June in Duluth, Minn.

The top three placers advanced to the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Galen Rupp reclaimed his status as the nation's top distance runner Saturday, winning his second straight U.S. Olympic marathon trials and earning a spot for in the Tokyo Games.

Rupp pulled away in the final miles for a dominant victory. Carrying a U.S. flag in his right hand, Rupp was all alone as he crossed the finish line, almost 43 seconds ahead of Jacob Riley. Abdi Abdirahman also earned a spot on the U.S. team that aims to compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, despite the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Aliphine Tuliamuk edged Molly Seidel by seven seconds in the closest women's finish in the trials. Seidel became the first woman to make the U.S. Olympics team while running in his first marathon. Sally Kipyego was third.

